Quick assessments and speedy access to patient data is of vital importance in today’s medical treatment environment. Against this backdrop, Lumify presents a solution that convinces with designed simplicity. Complemented by an app, the innovative system offers the possibility to use ultrasound in a highly contemporary manner. As such, it presents a simple mobile solution for clinicians who need quick results in daily patient screening tasks. It can be controlled via any compatible smartphone or tablet that connects to the ultrasound transducer. Speedy assessments are thus enabled, needed for instance when testing in order to rule out acute diseases such as appendicitis. Furthermore, the app also allows clinicians and other staff to have quick access to detailed patient information and offers the possibility to share images, video and notes. The clear arrangement of the Lumify app is influenced by the simplicity of modern photo apps. The ultrasound transducer is pleasing to the touch and features easy-to-clean surfaces. It is quick and easy to familiarise with for getting quick diagnostic answers right from the start. The concept delivers a convincing system comprising an app and transducer, web portal and e-store. It facilitates uncomplicated collaboration and provides clinicians with all the tools needed for quick diagnostic answers. Lumify embodies an outstandingly practical solution for the daily work of clinicians.